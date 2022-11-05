Left Menu

Maha: Fire in parcel van of Mumbai-bound Shalimar Express train, passengers safe; services on route delayed

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that the train proceeded on its journey to Mumbai at 11.57 am.The Shalimar Express train was already running more than eight hours behind its schedule and the fire incident caused further delay, railway officials said.Some other trains on the route also got delayed due to it, they said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-11-2022 13:02 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 12:58 IST
Maha: Fire in parcel van of Mumbai-bound Shalimar Express train, passengers safe; services on route delayed
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in a parcel van of the Mumbai-bound Shalimar Express at Nashik Road railway station in Maharashtra on Saturday morning, but nobody was injured in it, officials said.

The incident disrupted the services on this route of the Central Railway and caused delay for some trains, they said.

''The fire in the parcel van of the train was noticed around 8.43 am, soon after the train (18030) that runs between Shalimar (West Bengal) and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai pulled into the Nashik Road station's platform number 3,'' a railway official said. The local fire brigade was immediately alerted, but before the arrival of the firefighters, the railway staff tried to douse the blaze with fire extinguishers. The fire was brought under control around 9.30 am and completely put off after some time, he said. Three fire tenders of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) were pressed into service to douse the flames, another official said.

''As a precautionary measure, the electricity supply in the overhead wire was immediately shut, due to which the movement of other trains running in the section was affected,'' the official said.

The parcel van was stored only with luggage and nobody was travelling in it, he added.

''All passengers on board the train are safe,'' chief public relations officer of the Central Railway Shivaji Sutar said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that the train proceeded on its journey to Mumbai at 11.57 am.

The Shalimar Express train was already running more than eight hours behind its schedule and the fire incident caused further delay, railway officials said.

Some other trains on the route also got delayed due to it, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 ...

 Global
4
Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022