Left Menu

Punjab & Sind Bank net profit rises 27 pc to Rs 278 crore in July-September

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 14:01 IST
Punjab & Sind Bank net profit rises 27 pc to Rs 278 crore in July-September
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Public sector lender Punjab & Sind Bank on Saturday said its net profit rose 27 per cent to Rs 278 crore in the second quarter of FY23 on the back of reduction in bad loans.

The bank had reported a profit of Rs 218 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income of the bank during the July-September quarter of FY23 rose to Rs 2,120.17 crore against Rs 1,974.78 crore in the corresponding period of FY22, Punjab & Sind Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 9.67 per cent of the gross advances at the end of September 2022 from 14.54 per cent during the same period a year ago.

In value terms, the gross NPAs (bad loans) of the Delhi-headquartered bank stood at Rs 7,128.45 crore by the end of Q2FY23, as against Rs 9,822.80 crore in Q2FY22.

Net NPAs also came down to 2.24 per cent from 3.81 per cent in the second quarter of previous year.

As a result, the bank's provisions for bad loans and contingencies declined to Rs 125 crore for the quarter, from Rs 203 crore a year ago.

Of this, provisions for bad loans eased significantly to Rs 63 crore as against Rs 678 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

During the quarter, the Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) improved further to 89.16 per cent as against 84.44 per cent in September 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 ...

 Global
4
Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022