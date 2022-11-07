Left Menu

MORNING BID-Markets defy COVID blues

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga China is retaining its strict coronavirus curbs, COVID-19 cases are at a 6-month high and Apple warned of a hit to iPhone shipments, but Asian equities are still chugging along. In Europe, investors will focus on a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Monday, where authorities will discuss how to better coordinate energy support plans and to better prepare for a looming recession.

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2022 11:38 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 11:33 IST
MORNING BID-Markets defy COVID blues

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga China is retaining its strict coronavirus curbs, COVID-19 cases are at a 6-month high and Apple warned of a hit to iPhone shipments, but Asian equities are still chugging along.

In Europe, investors will focus on a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Monday, where authorities will discuss how to better coordinate energy support plans and to better prepare for a looming recession. Elsewhere, The Guardian reported that British Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt is set to outline up to 60 billion pounds of tax rises and spending cuts next week, including at least 35 billion pounds ($39.56 billion) in cuts in the backdrop of the Bank of England's recession warning.

In Asia, even with data showing an unexpected contraction in China's exports and imports last month, the mood remains upbeat for stock bulls on Monday as they still buy into the China loosening story. Stock markets in the region chalked up gains across-the-board, underpinning Friday's rise in global shares after jobs data came in stronger than expected but also hinted at some slack in the tight American labor market.

Goldman Sachs said in a note on Sunday that Chinese stocks could rally 20% on and before an expected reopening in the first quarter of 2023, as equity markets tend to respond about a month in advance of policy changes and the positive momentum typically lasts for two to three months. Chinese equities surged 5.3% last week, the biggest weekly gain in more than two years, as investors pumped a trillion dollars into the market on hopes of a reopening in the world's second-biggest economy.

Meanwhile, a thrifty festive season beckons for Britain, with six in 10 Britons believing they will have less money to spend over the Christmas period than last year, according to a survey published on Monday. And staying on what the world's richest man is up to, Elon Musk laid out Twitter's mission, sparking debate on content accuracy. Twitter also updated its app to begin charging $8 for its sought-after blue check verification marks as it seeks to shore up revenue.

Key developments that could influence markets on Monday: Economic data: Germany Sep industrial output, UK Halifax Oct house prices, Euro zone Oct PMI

Speakers: ECB Board member Fabio Panetta speaks European earnings: Ryanair

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket debris flies over; Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilizing'

Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: New Mexico town delays banning abortion; Lilly, Boehringer say Jardiance slows kidney disease progression in trial and more

Health News Roundup: New Mexico town delays banning abortion; Lilly, Boehrin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022