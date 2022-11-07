Left Menu

Honda Cars crosses 20 lakh cumulative production mark in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2022 12:04 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 12:02 IST
Honda Cars crosses 20 lakh cumulative production mark in India
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Honda Cars India on Monday said it has crossed the 20 lakh cumulative production milestone in the country.

The company has rolled out its 2 millionth unit, a Honda City sedan, from its Tapukara (Rajasthan) based manufacturing plant.

The automaker began production operations in December 1997 and has so far cumulatively invested over Rs 10,000 crore since setting up its operations in India.

''The historic milestone of 2 Million Production roll out in India is a testimony to Honda's commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative for the last 25 years,'' Honda Cars India President & CEO Takuya Tsumura said in a statement.

Besides, selling in the domestic market, the company also exports City and Amaze sedans to over 15 markets across the globe.

Honda Cars India's Tapukara-based plant has an installed production capacity of 1,80,000 vehicles per year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket debris flies over; Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilizing'

Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: New Mexico town delays banning abortion; Lilly, Boehringer say Jardiance slows kidney disease progression in trial and more

Health News Roundup: New Mexico town delays banning abortion; Lilly, Boehrin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022