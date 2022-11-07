Assam Rifles conducts Assam Rifles Half Marathon 2nd Edition

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI/PNN): The Assam Rifles organized the second edition of Half Marathon as part of "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations on 6th Nov 2022, at the Headquarters of Directorate General Assam Rifles, Laitkor, Shillong. The Half Marathon commemorates 76 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture, achievements and further promotes the "Fit India Movement". The run wasopen to men and women in various age categories.

The run displayed the spirit of unity in diversity and promoted National Unity. Conducted against the backdrop of the scenic and majestic hills of East Khasi District at Laitkor, the event was a major success as witnessed by the massive and enthusiastic participation of serving personnel and families of Assam Rifles, Army, Air Force,CRPF, CISF, SSB, BSF and Meghalaya Police.

Adding a local flavour to the competition, seasoned Cross Country runners from Meghalaya Olympic Association also took part in the Mega event and presented a challenge to the runners of the Armed Forces and CAPFs. The run was divided into three categories of 21 Kms, 10 Kms and 5 Kms each having its own age groups. A total of303 people participated in 21 Kms half Marathon, 512 in the 10 Kms run and 224 in 5 Kms Run for Fun. The Governor of Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, Brig. (Dr.) B D Mishra (Retd) graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and appreciated the enthusiasm and spirit of the participants and the spectators. The HonourableGovernor handed over the prizes to the winners of 21 Kms category.

The winners of 21 Kms category in the various age groups included Emphius Nongrum and Darisha Langjuh, in 21 to 30 age group, Suvisje and Lt Col Shreya Rawat in 31 to 40 age group, Comdt Pramod Kumar and Mrs Aarti Yadav in 41 to 50 age group and Col Eben Simeon and Beena Venkatesh in over 50 age group category. Lt Gen PC Nair, AVSM, YSM, PhD, DG Assam Rifles also participated in the over 50 age category of 21 Kms run. The fervour and spirit of the Marathon was boosted further with the participation of ladies and children in all categories.

Children barely 5 years old participated and successfully completed the 5 km category showing their enthusiasm and resolve. The Assam Rifles popularly known as the 'Sentinels of the North East' has committed itself towards peace and development of the North East. It has carried out numerous activities promoting "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" and "Fit India Movement" in the past.

This not only brings cohesiveness in the region but also plays a pivotal role towards Nation Building and Unity, thereby making it a "Force that Binds the North East". Assam Rifles also thanks the sponsors of the event to include SBI Bank, YES Bank, IDFC First Bank, Tata Advanced System Limited, Indian Oil Corporation & Assam Oil and the event organisers Cyruns Sports and Wellness.

