Left Menu

Flipkart losses widened to over Rs 7,800 crore in FY22

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 18:24 IST
Flipkart losses widened to over Rs 7,800 crore in FY22
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

E-commerce major Flipkart's losses widened to over Rs 7,800 crore in the financial year 2021-22 based on performance of its business-to-business unit Flipkart India and B2C e-commerce unit Flipkart Internet, according to regulatory filings.

According to filings, the combined loss of both entities stood at Rs 5,352 crore in the financial year 2020-21.

Flipkart Internet, comprising online business-to-consumer platforms, has reported widening of loss to Rs 4,399 crore in FY22 from Rs 2,907 crore in FY21.

This includes the performance of Fipkart Group firms like Myntra, Instakart etc. The B2b unit, Flipkart India -- earlier called Walmart India -- reported widening of loss to Rs 3,413 crore in FY22 from Rs 2,445.6 crore in FY21.

The net income of Flipkart, however, increased by close to 20 per cent to about Rs 61,836 crore in 2021-22 with Flipkart India contributing Rs 51,176 core and Flipkart Internet registering a revenue of Rs 10,660 crore.

Combined revenue of the e-commerce major in 2020-21 was Rs 51,465 crore with Flipkart India and Flipkart Internet contributing Rs 43,349 crore and Rs 8,116 crore respectively.

Query sent to Flipkart in this regard did not elicit any reply.

According to market research firm Redseer, it has been leading total sales in India during festive season.

According to the consulting firm report, Flipkart is estimated to have led the first week of festive season sale that was held in the last week of September with the company cornering 62 per cent or Rs 24,800 crore worth of gross merchandise value from total sales of Rs 40,000 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
3
Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

 United States
4
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022