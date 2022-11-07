Exotic poisonous snakes seized from train

A woman passenger onboard a Delhi-bound train was detained at Tatanagar railway station here after Railway Protection Force seized exotic breeds of poisonous snakes, lizards and insects from her possession, an RPF official said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, RPF personnel conducted a search in the general compartment of Delhi-bound Neelanchal Express on Sunday night and seized the snakes, lizards and insects stuffed in plastic bags.

The official said 29 snakes of foreign breed were seized worth crores of rupees in the international market. The cost of the seized lizards was found to be in the range of Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000.

He said the 52-year-old woman from Pune had procured the reptiles, lizards and insects from Nagaland. She then travelled to Dimapur, from where she reached Hijli near Kharagpur to catch the train to Delhi, the RPF official said.

A snake expert was called to check whether the snakes were poisonous and these were then handed over along with lizards to the forest department.

The detained woman is being interrogated to discover the identity of others involved in the animal trafficking racket.

