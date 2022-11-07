Left Menu

16 head of cattle run over by train

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 07-11-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 19:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sixteen cows and other cattle were run over by a train at a village here, police said on Monday.

Some villagers out on a morning walk behind Durga Enclave along the Lucknow-Delhi railway line found the dead animals, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar said.

Police reached the spot and removed the bodies of the 16 animals and buried them, he said.

It is yet to be ascertained which train hit the animals, Kumar added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

