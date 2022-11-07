Left Menu

Turkiye expects international tourist footfall to reach pre-pandemic level in 2022

07-11-2022
Turkiye expects international tourist footfall to reach pre-pandemic level in 2022
Turkiye, which hosted 1,55,000 Indian visitors from January till September this year, expects the overall international tourist footfall to reach the 2019 level by the end of this year, Turkiye Tourism said on Monday.

Over 2,30,000 Indian tourists visited Turkiye in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic that resulted in restrictions on movement, Turkiye Tourism said in a statement.

Globally, more than 4 crore international travellers visited Turkiye between January and September this year compared to 5.2 crore during the same period in 2019, which had generated USD 34.5 billion tourism revenue.

Turkiye is prepared to top the previous records, as it anticipates hosting over 5 crore foreign tourists, including 2,40,000 Indian travellers, by the end of this year, to reach the pre-pandemic numbers of 2019.

With the wedding season in full swing in India, Turkiye expects the destination wedding and honeymoon segment to be robust.

This will help the country further generate USD 44 billion in tourism revenue, Turkiye Tourism said.

