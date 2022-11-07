Left Menu

Three die, 20 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in MP's Datia district

PTI | Datia | Updated: 08-11-2022 00:14 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 23:54 IST
Three die, 20 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in MP's Datia district
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons, including two women, were killed and 20 others injured when the tractor-trolley in which they were travelling overturned on a bridge on the Sindh river on Monday night in Datia district of Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

The victims were residents of Bhind district's Jakholi Vindva village and had gone to offer prayers at the Ratangarh Mata temple, the official said.

While returning from the temple, the tractor-trolley carrying the villagers overturned on a bridge on the Sindh river near Sankua under Sevda police station limits, killing three persons, including two women, and injuring 20 others, additional director general of police (ADGP) Rajesh Chawla said.

Among the injured, the condition of 12 was serious and they were referred to Gwalior for further treatment, he said.

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra expressed grief over the accident and directed Datia district administration officials to make all arrangements for proper treatment of the injured persons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global
4
Study: Magnetized dead star likely has a solid surface

Study: Magnetized dead star likely has a solid surface

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022