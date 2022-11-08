Left Menu

Fadnavis directs GST officials to work with cyber dept to curb financial frauds

We need support in this sector, too. Efforts in green energy and solar power will help in saving nature and curbing pollution, he added.The state finance minister asked officials of the Prime Minister Gati Shakti initiative to give priority to projects such as AURIC Aurangabad Industrial City, the Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway and other major infrastructure ventures in Maharashtra.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-11-2022 00:13 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 00:11 IST
Fadnavis directs GST officials to work with cyber dept to curb financial frauds
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday asked state GST (Goods and Services Tax) department officials to work closely with the cyber security department of the home ministry to curb increasing cases of financial frauds and cyber crimes.

Fadnavis, who also holds home and finance portfolios, issued the instruction after holding a meeting with GST officials as well as those of the state finance department.

The review meeting was regarding the current functioning of the GST department, its achievements, growth in collection and intelligence network, among other issues.

The deputy CM also held a meeting with officials of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Mumbai and sought support of the Philippines-based multilateral agency in various sectors.

After the meeting, he said, "We need more support from the ADB not only in funding but also in sharing best financial practices across the globe. The state is working to shift its entire public transport system on green energy. We need support in this sector, too.'' Efforts in green energy and solar power will help in saving nature and curbing pollution, he added.

The state finance minister asked officials of the Prime Minister Gati Shakti initiative to give priority to projects such as AURIC (Aurangabad Industrial City), the Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway and other major infrastructure ventures in Maharashtra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global
4
Study: Magnetized dead star likely has a solid surface

Study: Magnetized dead star likely has a solid surface

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022