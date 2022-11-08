Australian insurer Medibank aware of hacker's threat to leak data in 24 hours
Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2022 05:48 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 05:48 IST
Australia's Medibank Private Ltd said on Tuesday it was aware of media reports about a criminal's threat to publish stolen customer data within 24 hours, a day after the health insurer refused to make a ransom payment to the hacker.
Medibank on Monday informed that data of about 9.7 million current and former customers had been compromised.
