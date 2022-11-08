Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Nov 8

- Jeremy Hunt is planning a stealth raid on inheritance tax in the Autumn Statement as part of the chancellor's attempt to raise about 54 billion pounds ($62.22 billion) through tax hikes and spending cuts to fill a hole in the UK public finances. - The UK's rail infrastructure owner, train operators and unions will this week enter "intensive" talks aimed at ending months of network disruption after concessions and the suspension of strikes narrowed the gap between the parties.

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2022 06:45 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 06:45 IST
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Nov 8

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK and France in 'final stage' of reaching deal on Channel crossings https://on.ft.com/3EdeJSH - US Supreme Court considers restraining regulators' power https://on.ft.com/3NK28JR

- Jeremy Hunt plans stealth raid on UK inheritance tax in Autumn Statement https://on.ft.com/3UxMq6I - UK rail industry set for 'intensive' talks as gap between sides narrows https://on.ft.com/3FWtBpR

Overview - The UK and France are in the "final stage" of reaching an agreement to tackle the issue of small boats crossing the English channel, Rishi Sunak said on Monday.

- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday heard arguments in a pair of cases that could make enforcement more complicated for federal agencies, potentially frustrating regulators seeking to crack down on wrongdoing under the Biden administration. - Jeremy Hunt is planning a stealth raid on inheritance tax in the Autumn Statement as part of the chancellor's attempt to raise about 54 billion pounds ($62.22 billion) through tax hikes and spending cuts to fill a hole in the UK public finances.

- The UK's rail infrastructure owner, train operators and unions will this week enter "intensive" talks aimed at ending months of network disruption after concessions and the suspension of strikes narrowed the gap between the parties. ($1 = 0.8679 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
3
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of c...

 Australia
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022