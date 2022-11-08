PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Nov 8

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK and France in 'final stage' of reaching deal on Channel crossings https://on.ft.com/3EdeJSH - US Supreme Court considers restraining regulators' power https://on.ft.com/3NK28JR

- Jeremy Hunt plans stealth raid on UK inheritance tax in Autumn Statement https://on.ft.com/3UxMq6I - UK rail industry set for 'intensive' talks as gap between sides narrows https://on.ft.com/3FWtBpR

Overview - The UK and France are in the "final stage" of reaching an agreement to tackle the issue of small boats crossing the English channel, Rishi Sunak said on Monday.

- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday heard arguments in a pair of cases that could make enforcement more complicated for federal agencies, potentially frustrating regulators seeking to crack down on wrongdoing under the Biden administration. - Jeremy Hunt is planning a stealth raid on inheritance tax in the Autumn Statement as part of the chancellor's attempt to raise about 54 billion pounds ($62.22 billion) through tax hikes and spending cuts to fill a hole in the UK public finances.

- The UK's rail infrastructure owner, train operators and unions will this week enter "intensive" talks aimed at ending months of network disruption after concessions and the suspension of strikes narrowed the gap between the parties. ($1 = 0.8679 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

