PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 16:16 IST
Production of major chemicals except pesticides & insecticides up 7.22 pc in Apr-Jun: Govt data
The production of major chemicals rose 7.22 per cent to 32.56 lakh tonnes during the April-June period of this fiscal, as against 30.37 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period, barring pesticides and insecticides, according to the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers.

Production of all major chemicals like Alkali chemicals, inorganic chemicals, organic chemicals has increased except pesticides, insecticides, and dyes and pigments in the said period, the ministry said in its monthly report.

According to the report, the production of Alkali chemicals rose 9.34 per cent to 23.74 lakh tonnes during April-June of this fiscal, from 21.71 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period.

Production of inorganic chemicals rose 5.10 per cent to 2.58 lakh tonnes from 2.45 lakh tonnes, while that of organic chemicals rose 3.03 per cent to 4.62 lakh tonnes, as against 4.48 lakh tonnes during the comparable period.

However, production of pesticides and insecticides declined 5.31 per cent to 71,453 tonnes during the April-June period of this fiscal, from 75,461 tonnes in the year-ago period.

The production of dyes and pigments too showed a decline of 6 per cent at 89,462 tonnes, as against 95,120 tonnes in the said period.

The country exported major chemicals valued at Rs 7,118 crore in June, while imported Rs 5,851 crore worth major chemicals in the same month, it said.

In case of major petrochemicals, the domestic production declined by 3.35 per cent to 98.53 lakh tonnes till June this year, from 107.48 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period.

The country exported major petrochemicals worth Rs 6,631 crore in June, while imports stood at Rs 13,974 crore in the same period, the report added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

