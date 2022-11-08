Left Menu

Praj, ESIIC sign pact to accelerate bioeconomy in Egypt

I am confident that this partnership for furthering bioeconomy will accelerate energy transition as well as give a boost to the journey towards carbon neutrality, Praj Industries Founder and Chairman Pramod Chaudhari said.ESIIC Chairman and Managing Director General Essam El- Din EI-Bedewy said, We believe this partnership will help Egypt scale greater heights in bioeconomy.

Industrial biotech company Praj Industries on Tuesday said it has entered into an agreement with Egyptian Sugar and Integrated Industries Company (ESIIC) to accelerate bioeconomy in Egypt.

Under this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Praj and ESIIC will together set up first and second generation ethanol projects in Egypt, a statement said.

Praj and ESIIC will develop infrastructure, help formulate policy framework, and create awareness among others, to mainstream bioeconomy.

''We are delighted to partner with ESIIC who are exploring use of ethanol beyond transportation application. To combat evils of climate change, harnessing cleaner greener technologies is an imperative as sustainable climate action. ''I am confident that this partnership for furthering bioeconomy will accelerate energy transition as well as give a boost to the journey towards carbon neutrality,'' Praj Industries Founder and Chairman Pramod Chaudhari said.

ESIIC Chairman and Managing Director General Essam El- Din EI-Bedewy said, ''We believe this partnership will help Egypt scale greater heights in bioeconomy. We endeavour to adopt renewable alternatives to achieve carbon neutrality. Praj's expertise in 2G (second generation) ethanol space will definitely benefit Egypt.'' PTI SM SHW SHW

