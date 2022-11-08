German prosecutor investigating cyberattack on Continental - Handelsblatt

German prosecutors are investigating a cyberattack on the tyre and automotive parts maker Continental , Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing a spokesperson who declined to go into further details.

Continental had said on Monday that a cyberattack it reported in August had resulted in some data being stolen from the company. (Writing by Matthias Williams, editing by Rachel More)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)