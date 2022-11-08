Left Menu

German prosecutor investigating cyberattack on Continental - Handelsblatt

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 17:31 IST
German prosecutors are investigating a cyberattack on the tyre and automotive parts maker Continental , Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing a spokesperson who declined to go into further details.

Continental had said on Monday that a cyberattack it reported in August had resulted in some data being stolen from the company. (Writing by Matthias Williams, editing by Rachel More)

