German prosecutor investigating cyberattack on Continental - Handelsblatt
Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 17:31 IST
German prosecutors are investigating a cyberattack on the tyre and automotive parts maker Continental , Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing a spokesperson who declined to go into further details.
Continental had said on Monday that a cyberattack it reported in August had resulted in some data being stolen from the company. (Writing by Matthias Williams, editing by Rachel More)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Matthias
- German
- Williams
- Continental
- Handelsblatt
Advertisement
ALSO READ
German lawmakers oppose China military threats toward Taiwan
Bayern drawn at Mainz in German Cup, Dortmund gets Bochum
Top German court rejects appeal over neo-Nazi murder spree
India among medal contenders for 2023 WC, feels World Cup-winning German defender Moritz
German President Steinmeier makes surprise visit to Ukraine - ntv