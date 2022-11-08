Nanak Properties invests over Rs 500 crore in farmhouse project * City-based Nanak Properties has said it is investing over Rs 500 crore for a farmhouse project near the Lonavala hill station.

The company plans to sell 150 farmhouses costing between Rs 8-12 crore in the project christened 'Amarja Hills' over the next three years, as per a statement. *** Merak Ventures ties up with Huddle * Venture capital fund Merak Ventures has tied up with accelerator-led fund Huddle to launch a climate tech programme.

Under this, both the companies will invest up to USD 1.5 million (about Rs 12.22 crore) in selected companies.

Applications for the four-month programme, under which all the selected startups will get a funding of USD 2 lakh, have been invited by the two entities, a statement said.

*** Federal Bank introduces real-time GST Payments facility * Private sector lender Federal Bank on Tuesday said it has introduced real-time GST Payments facility.

Customers can make GST payments through net banking, and also over the counter by way of cash, cheque and Demand Draft (DD) and NEFT/RTGS, according to a statement.

