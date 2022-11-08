Left Menu

Business briefs

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-11-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 20:21 IST
Business briefs
  • Country:
  • India

Nanak Properties invests over Rs 500 crore in farmhouse project * City-based Nanak Properties has said it is investing over Rs 500 crore for a farmhouse project near the Lonavala hill station.

The company plans to sell 150 farmhouses costing between Rs 8-12 crore in the project christened 'Amarja Hills' over the next three years, as per a statement. *** Merak Ventures ties up with Huddle * Venture capital fund Merak Ventures has tied up with accelerator-led fund Huddle to launch a climate tech programme.

Under this, both the companies will invest up to USD 1.5 million (about Rs 12.22 crore) in selected companies.

Applications for the four-month programme, under which all the selected startups will get a funding of USD 2 lakh, have been invited by the two entities, a statement said.

*** Federal Bank introduces real-time GST Payments facility * Private sector lender Federal Bank on Tuesday said it has introduced real-time GST Payments facility.

Customers can make GST payments through net banking, and also over the counter by way of cash, cheque and Demand Draft (DD) and NEFT/RTGS, according to a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of c...

 Australia
3
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022