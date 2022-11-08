Business briefs
- Country:
- India
Nanak Properties invests over Rs 500 crore in farmhouse project * City-based Nanak Properties has said it is investing over Rs 500 crore for a farmhouse project near the Lonavala hill station.
The company plans to sell 150 farmhouses costing between Rs 8-12 crore in the project christened 'Amarja Hills' over the next three years, as per a statement. *** Merak Ventures ties up with Huddle * Venture capital fund Merak Ventures has tied up with accelerator-led fund Huddle to launch a climate tech programme.
Under this, both the companies will invest up to USD 1.5 million (about Rs 12.22 crore) in selected companies.
Applications for the four-month programme, under which all the selected startups will get a funding of USD 2 lakh, have been invited by the two entities, a statement said.
*** Federal Bank introduces real-time GST Payments facility * Private sector lender Federal Bank on Tuesday said it has introduced real-time GST Payments facility.
Customers can make GST payments through net banking, and also over the counter by way of cash, cheque and Demand Draft (DD) and NEFT/RTGS, according to a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Investments in energy storage, smart grid rose 66 pc to USD 25 bln in Jan-Sep period: Report
Meta fined USD 24.7M for campaign finance disclosure violations
Japan Cabinet OKs USD 200B spending plan to counter inflation
Japan Cabinet OKs USD 200B spending plan to counter inflation
ADB approves USD 250 mln for climate mitigation in coastal towns of Bangladesh