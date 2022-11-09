Vivid pink diamond sells for $28.8 mln at Christie's auction
- Country:
- Switzerland
The largest pear-shaped fancy vivid pink diamond ever put up for auction sold for 28.4 million Swiss francs ($28.8 million) at a Christie's sale of rare jewels on Tuesday, the auctioneer said.
The Fortune Pink Diamond -- which weighs 18.18 carats, which Christie's had called a fortuitous number for Asian collectors -- had been estimated to go for $25 million to $35 million.
The largest vivid pink diamond sold at Christie's was the 18.96-carat Winston Pink Legacy, which got $50.4 million in 2018, a world record price per carat for a pink diamond sold at auction. ($1 = 0.9865 Swiss franc)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Asian
- Christie's
- Winston
- Christie
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks ease to 2-1/2-year lows, pound lifted by Sunak's victory
Diwali celebrations joyous part of US culture: Biden thanks Asian American community
Diwali celebrations joyous part of US culture: Biden thanks Asian American community
Bidens thanks Asian-Americans for reflecting the soul of 'who we are as a nation'
Asian C'ships an opportunity for Indian boxers to show potential to compete at 2024 Olympics, says Bernard Dunne