Stones thrown at local train in Thane, 3 passengers injured

Three passengers were injured when some unidentified persons threw stones at a local train in Maharashtra's Thane district, railway police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at around 8 pm on Tuesday near Kalwa, they said.

The injured persons were taken to a hospital for treatment, an official said.

A case was registered against the unidentified culprits under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and efforts were on to nab them, he said.

A member of the railway advisory committee later met a senior railway police official here and demanded increased surveillance as well as action against the culprits.

