Left Menu

Stones thrown at local train in Thane, 3 passengers injured

PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-11-2022 11:08 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 11:08 IST
Stones thrown at local train in Thane, 3 passengers injured
  • Country:
  • India

Three passengers were injured when some unidentified persons threw stones at a local train in Maharashtra's Thane district, railway police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at around 8 pm on Tuesday near Kalwa, they said.

The injured persons were taken to a hospital for treatment, an official said.

A case was registered against the unidentified culprits under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and efforts were on to nab them, he said.

A member of the railway advisory committee later met a senior railway police official here and demanded increased surveillance as well as action against the culprits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
2
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
3
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 a day earlier; Some in White House worry abortion message bungled before midterms and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022