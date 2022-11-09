Left Menu

Launch of India's first Health Maintenance Organization, Athina Healthcare

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2022 11:42 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 11:42 IST
Launch of India's first Health Maintenance Organization, Athina Healthcare
  • Country:
  • India

Athina Healthcare has rolled out its first version of the health application for corporate employees and insurance policyholders. The SAAS platform is a single health & wellness hub to get proper care for individuals and their families with a handful of medical care services backed by a strong on-ground team and health assist managers, available 24X7.

With the proliferation in need for trusting healthcare platforms among a rising number of e-pharmacies and e-consultation platforms, the launch of a Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) like Athina Healthcare is a must for the healthcare industry.

The platform brings its users easy access to 24x7 health concierge, unlimited teleconsultation for 20+ specialties, lab & radiology testing at leading diagnostic centers, surgery by top surgeons, healthcare at home services, complete assistance for hospital admissions & insurance claims, chronic disease management, discounts up to 55% on all health checkups, same day medicine deliveries and road & air ambulance, PAN India.

Athina Healthcare also provides second opinions and hospital assistance at top global hospitals including UCLA Health in the US, Sunway Medical Centre in Malaysia, Hirslanden Hospitals in Switzerland, Wooridul Spine Hospital in Korea, and others.

Mr. Hanish Bansal, Founder & CEO - Athina Healthcare in a statement said, ''Athina Health App is your one-stop solution to all healthcare needs. Users get suggestions and recommendations for the right treatment and surgeons. Moreover, medical expenses for all users and their dependants is supported with zero cost treatment finance. Our vision is to provide the best medical care under one roof and reducing annual medical expenses by upto 40%, that also enables a huge reduction in annual health insurance premiums.'' Corporates even get to conduct regular vaccination drives, health camps & webinars with annual health packages and health talk by leading physicians.

To reach Athina Healthcare, you can mail us at info@athinahealthcare.com.

Contact: Hanish Bansal, +91-9910955443, hanish.bansal@athinahealthcare.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1941553/Athina_Healthcare_Logo.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
2
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
3
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 a day earlier; Some in White House worry abortion message bungled before midterms and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022