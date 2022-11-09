Left Menu

Siemens sets up factory in Aurangabad to produce rail bogies

Siemens on Wednesday announced that it has set up a manufacturing facility in Aurangabad to produce rail bogies to meet domestic and global demand.Siemens Ltd has set up a state-of-the-art factory in Aurangabad to address the increasing demand in India and across the world.

  • Country:
  • India

Siemens on Wednesday announced that it has set up a manufacturing facility in Aurangabad to produce rail bogies to meet domestic and global demand.

''Siemens Ltd has set up a state-of-the-art factory in Aurangabad to address the increasing demand in India and across the world. The factory will deliver over 200 (rail) bogies towards an export order,'' a company statement said.

The rail bogies will be based on the proven global design concept from Siemens – SF30 Combino Plus -- that offers best-in-class passenger experience and easy maintenance, it added.

Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens, said in the statement, ''The Aurangabad factory will address the increasing demand for bogies not only in India but also globally. We are proud that Siemens has chosen India as a preferred location for this very strategic initiative.'' The factory has a highly flexible production line capable of meeting domestic and global rolling stock requirements. It manufactures high-performance bogies for passenger coaches, locomotives, electric multiple units, trams and metros.

The mobility business of Siemens Limited is constantly innovating its portfolio in its core areas of rolling stock, rail automation and electrification, turnkey systems as well as related services. With digitalisation, it is enabling mobility operators to make infrastructure intelligent, increase value sustainably over the entire lifecycle, enhance passenger experience, and guarantee availability.

