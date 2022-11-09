Orient Cement Q2 loss at Rs 9 cr
Orient Cement on Wednesday reported a net loss of Rs 9.49 crore for the second quarter ended September 2022.
The C K Birla group firm had logged a net profit of Rs 56.88 crore in July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.
Revenue from operation was marginally up at Rs 615.28 crore as against Rs 613.12 crore in the year-ago period.
Total expenses in September quarter were Rs 630.19 crore, up 18.8 per cent from the year-ago period.
On Wednesday, Orient Cement stock settled 4.13 per cent down at Rs 131 on the BSE.
