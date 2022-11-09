Natco Pharma launches first generic version of Pomalyst capsules in Australia
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2022 17:39 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 17:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Natco Pharma on Wednesday announced the launch of the first generic version of Pomalyst capsules in the Australian market.
The capsules have been launched in strengths of 1,2,3 and 4 mg.
Pomalidomide is prescribed for treatment of Multiple Myeloma and Kaposi Sarcoma.
The product was launched by Natco's commercial partner Juno Pharmaceuticals Pty Ltd. ''Pomalyst registered sales of USD 35.6 million in the Australian market for the year ending 31 March 2022 as per industry sales data,'' Natco Pharma said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: Japan's Sumitomo Pharma to buy rest of Myovant in sweetened deal; Biden to get updated COVID vaccine, urge Americans to follow suit and more
Gland Pharma Q2 net dips 20.14 pc to Rs 241.24 cr
Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic injection to treat cancer
US FDA issues import alert on Glenmark Pharma's Baddi plant
HRV Global Life Sciences honoured with two prestigious Leadership awards as the leading pharmaceutical company in India and Middle East