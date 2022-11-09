Left Menu

Vedanta to plant 10 lakh saplings in Odisha

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-11-2022 18:26 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 17:58 IST
Vedanta to plant 10 lakh saplings in Odisha
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mining major Vedanta has announced that it will plant 10 lakh saplings in Odisha as part of its afforestation efforts, a statement said on Wednesday.

The company has pledged to grow 7 million trees across the country, with 3.5 million in Rajasthan and a million in Odisha.

The firm has joined hands with the World Economic Forum for the one trillion trees movement.

''Our pledge will be instrumental in combating climate change and achieving net zero carbon emissions,'' Vedanta Non-executive Director Priya Agarwal Hebbar said.

Vedanta Limited Group CEO Sunil Duggal said the company will be furthering its environmental conservation efforts through reforestation, agro-forestry, and mangrove restoration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
3
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
4
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022