Jubilant Foodworks shares fall over 7 pc on Q2 earnings

Shares of Jubilant Foodworks declined over 7 per cent on Wednesday as the company's september quarter earnings failed to cheer investors.

The stock tumbled 7.55 per cent to close at Rs 566.45 apiece on the BSE.

On the NSE, it dipped 7.30 per cent to end at Rs 568 per piece.

In volume terms, 7.08 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 1.37 crore units on the NSE during the day.

Jubilant FoodWorks, operator of fast-food chains Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts, on Tuesday reported a 9.76 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 131.52 crore for the second quarter ended on September 30, 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 119.82 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL) said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations during the quarter under review was at Rs 1,301.48 crore, up 16.6 per cent, as against Rs 1,116.18 crore of the corresponding period last year.

The 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark ended 151.60 points or 0.25 per cent lower at 61,033.55 points on Wednesday.

