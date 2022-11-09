Left Menu

Pidilite Industries Q2 profit falls 10 pc to Rs 338 crore; sales rise 14.6 pc to Rs 3,011 crore

Despite this, we were able to maintain our margins sequentially through calibrated pricing and effective cost management actions. While demand conditions remained soft, with inflation impacting consumption, we remain cautiously optimistic on improving demand conditions, thanks to the good monsoon as well as increased construction activity, he added.Over the outlook, he said softening of commodity cost will sequentially improve profitability.As an organisation, we continue to invest in our brands, supply chain, digital infrastructure, and distribution to deliver consistent volume-led profitable growth, he added.Shares of Pidilite Industries settled at Rs 2,650.40 apiece, up 0.66 per cent on the BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 20:33 IST
Pidilite Industries Q2 profit falls 10 pc to Rs 338 crore; sales rise 14.6 pc to Rs 3,011 crore
  • Country:
  • India

Pidilite Industries on Wednesday reported a decline of 10.06 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 337.75 crore for the second quarter of FY23 on account of raw material inflation and high-priced inventory.

The company, which manufactures adhesives, sealants and construction chemicals, had logged a profit of Rs 375.53 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago.

Revenue from operations was up 14.65 per cent at Rs 3,011.15 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 2,626.35 crore in the year-ago period, Pidilite Industries said in a regulatory filing.

''Margins continue to be impacted owing to raw material inflation, a weaker currency and high-priced inventory. Selective pricing action along with mix enrichment helped to maintain gross margins sequentially,'' said Pidilite in an earnings statement.

Control in costs below gross margin enabled to maintain EBITDA margin at the same level as previous quarters, it added.

Pidilite's total expenses were at Rs 2,586.60 crore, up 20.33 per cent.

Its revenue from the 'consumer & bazaar' segment was up 14.13 per cent at Rs 2,431.49 crore in July-September 2022 as against Rs 2,130.42 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Revenue from the business-to-business segment was at Rs 623.72 crore, up 17.15 per cent in the September quarter of FY23 as against Rs 532.38 crore a year ago.

Pidilite Industries managing director Bharat Puri said: ''This quarter saw input costs at an all-time high. Despite this, we were able to maintain our margins sequentially through calibrated pricing and effective cost management actions.'' ''While demand conditions remained soft, with inflation impacting consumption, we remain cautiously optimistic on improving demand conditions, thanks to the good monsoon as well as increased construction activity,'' he added.

Over the outlook, he said softening of commodity cost will sequentially improve profitability.

''As an organisation, we continue to invest in our brands, supply chain, digital infrastructure, and distribution to deliver consistent volume-led profitable growth,'' he added.

Shares of Pidilite Industries settled at Rs 2,650.40 apiece, up 0.66 per cent on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
3
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
4
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022