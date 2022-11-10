Thyrocare Reinforces Quality with NABL Accreditation of 11 Labs

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, leading provider of diagnostic and preventive healthcare services, in the last 6 months, added new feathers to its cap by successfully accomplishing NABL accreditation of 5 more Regional Processing Laboratories at Hyderabad, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Pune & Coimbatore in addition to Thyrocare’s Regional Processing Labs at Delhi and Mumbai, Central Processing Lab at Navi Mumbai and three COVID laboratories in Gurgaon, Bengaluru & Kolkata. Apart from these 11 NABL accredited labs, 3 more labs have undergone NABL audits successfully and are awaiting the final certification.

With qualified and trained technicians, temperature controlled sample logistics, unique barcode tracking for every sample, strict quality checks of samples received, fully automated machines inspected daily, abnormal values re-checked twice, reports verified by expert MD Pathologists, QR Code verification of reports & quick turnaround time, Thyrocare provides uncompromised quality & a 360 degree ‘Care Check’ for its customers.

Dr Preet Kaur, Head - Clinical Operations and Quality, Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, said, “We are dedicated to delivering superior diagnostics and world-class preventive healthcare services, and the NABL accreditations reconfirm our commitment to quality.” She added, “This achievement is a testimony to the quality and standards that we endorse for providing finest facilities to our customers. It is an astonishing milestone in our mission to provide ‘Tests You Can Trust.’ The NABL certification proclaims the strengthened customer confidence and increased satisfaction in Thyrocare’s test reports and robust quality management. By the end of this financial year, we intend to process 90% samples in NABL accredited labs.” Thyrocare labs are also accredited by other reputed national and international bodies like the College of American Pathologists (CAP) and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

About Thyrocare Thyrocare Technologies Ltd (BSE: 539871, NSE: THYROCARE) is India's first and foremost advanced fully automated laboratory chain with strong presence in 2000+ cities/towns nationally and internationally. Thyrocare focuses on providing quality at an affordable cost to laboratories and hospitals and cost-effective and convenient diagnostic services to every doorstep. Many laboratories and hospital brands all over India use the comprehensive test profile menu offered by Thyrocare.

Thyrocare has an extensive network of authorised, fully trained and well-equipped collection centres that stay connected through a combination of air-cargo logistics and IT-enabled barcoded bi-directional systems for a turnaround time of 4 to 8 hours for processing of samples for 90% of the tests that arrive at any time of the day or night.

Thyrocare network of advanced diagnostic labs includes a Centralised Processing Laboratory at Navi Mumbai, India, with an IT-enabled, 24*7, fully automated diagnostic laboratory set-up covering 200,000+ sq. ft. area for error-free processing of 75,000+ specimens and 375,000+ diagnostic and screening investigations each night. This is supported by Zonal Processing Laboratories in major metro cities and Regional Processing Laboratories in Tier 2 & 3 cities across India.

Thyrocare is one of the first Indian diagnostic laboratories to obtain internationally renowned quality accreditations including ISO 9001-2000 rating as early as 2001, which was upgraded to ISO 9001:2015 and NABL and CAP accreditations in 2005.

About NABL NABL is a Constituent Board of Quality Council of India. It has an objective to provide Government, Industry Associations and Industry in general with a scheme for third-party assessment of the quality and technical competence of testing and calibration laboratories.

To achieve this objective, NABL provides laboratory accreditation services to laboratories that conduct tests/calibrations according to ISO/IEC 17025:2005 and ISO 15189:2012 for medical laboratories. These services are provided in a non-discriminatory manner and are accessible to all testing and calibration laboratories nationally and internationally, irrespective of ownership, legal status and degree of independence. NABL accreditation complies with ISO/IEC 17011:2004 and Asia Pacific Accreditation Cooperation (APAC) MR001. For more information, please visit https://nabl-india.org/.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)