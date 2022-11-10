Search conducted at residence of top ex official in Andhra Pradesh; documents, gold seized

The Anti-Corruption Bureau officers have conducted a thorough search at the residence of Padma, Ex DM of Nellore District, who worked in Civil Supplies, and seized some valuable documents along with some gold.

ACB officials told ANI that a case has been registered at Vedayapalem Police Station regarding the misappropriation of funds in Civil Supplies of Nellore District.

The officials are investigating the case as per the orders. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)