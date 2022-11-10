Search conducted at residence of top ex official in Andhra Pradesh; documents, gold seized
The Anti-Corruption Bureau officers have conducted a thorough search at the residence of Padma, Ex DM of Nellore District, who worked in Civil Supplies, and seized some valuable documents along with some gold.
ANI | Updated: 10-11-2022 10:36 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 10:36 IST
ACB officials told ANI that a case has been registered at Vedayapalem Police Station regarding the misappropriation of funds in Civil Supplies of Nellore District.
The officials are investigating the case as per the orders. (ANI)
