Ecom Express Receives Timely Delivery of Two Facilities from Welspun One

Spread across 4 lakh sq. ft. in Bhiwandi and Farukhnagar Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Welspun One Logistics Parks (WOLP), an integrated fund, development, and asset management organization has successfully delivered two fully operational warehousing facilities to Ecom Express - an e-commerce focused tech-driven logistics company. The four lakh sq. ft. area facilities are spread across two cities – Bhiwandi in Mumbai and Farukhnagar in Haryana.

The warehousing facility at Farukhnagar, Haryana is a stand-alone facility that was developed within seven months from the announcement of its lease. This unmatched timeline is a clear indicator of the facility’s elevated standards. This facility boasts of customised amenities - advanced level firefighting and safety standards, efficient electrical systems and a tailor-made staff accommodation. Furthermore, its proximity to the KMP Expressway at 7 km is ideal for businesses that wish to cater to neighbouring high-consumption clusters.

The warehousing facility at Bhiwandi, Mumbai is located within a logistics park that adheres to Grade A specific design principles. However, what singles out this logistics park is its non-negotiable 100% compliance standards integrated across infrastructure, safety, legal and health. This consistency in compliance has an overarching impact on business operations.

With greater connectivity, global compliance standards and bespoke amenities, Welspun One has been instrumental in meeting Ecom Express’ requirements for quality large scale warehousing facilities in strategic locations.

Commenting on this handover, Anshul Singhal, managing director, Welspun One Logistics Parks, said, “The demand for Grade A warehouses has grown significantly over the past 2-3 years. Welspun One is at the forefront of providing warehousing facilities to fast-growing sectors throughout the country. To capitalise on the burgeoning demand from clients in emerging sectors such as express logistics, 3PL, etc., Welspun One adheres to strict compliance standards across multiple cities, which results in more efficient movement of goods, higher safety standards and better handling of goods.” T. A. Krishnan, Chief Executive Officer & Co-founder, Ecom Express, said, “We believe in setting up quality facilities in strategic locations and are happy to work with partners such as Welspun One, who are vested in the growth of our express logistics business. The opening of centres in Bhiwandi and Farukhnagar is a step in that direction and will be instrumental to our e-commerce fulfilment service as we scale up operations.” About Welspun One Logistics Parks Welspun One Logistics Parks (WOLP) is an integrated fund, development, and asset management organization, designed to deliver large format, institutional Grade-A logistics parks across India. It is the only warehousing platform of the USD 2.3 billion global conglomerate ‘Welspun Group’- one of India’s fastest-growing multinationals with a leadership position in line pipes, home textiles, infrastructure, advanced textiles, and flooring solutions.

Welspun One’s business offering is to solve the location needs of its customers and provide them with best-in-class warehousing solutions, to better manage their supply chain needs. Welspun One aspires to become the most-preferred warehousing company in India by sourcing and developing feasible land parcels which suit institutional investors and get leased by valued occupiers, whilst maintaining high levels of safety and 100% compliance to regulatory standards across the project lifecycle.

For further information www.welspunone.com.

About Ecom Express Limited Ecom Express Limited is one of India’s leading end-to-end technologies enabled logistics solutions providers to the Indian e-commerce industry. Headquartered in Gurugram, Ecom Express was incorporated in 2012 by T. A. Krishnan, Manju Dhawan, K. Satyanarayana and Late Sanjeev Saxena with their 100+ years of cumulative experience in the Indian logistics and distribution industry. Ecom Express has its presence in all 28 states of the country and operates across 27,000+ PIN codes in India. Through its deep reach strategy, the company has the capability to deliver to 95%+ of India’s population. For further information ecomexpress.in.

