BRIEF-Astrazeneca QTRLY Reported EPS $1.06

AstraZeneca PLC: * ASTRAZENECA PLC - YTD AND Q3 2022 RESULTS

* ASTRAZENECA - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $ 10,982 MILLION VERSUS $9.9 BILLION AS REPORTED YEAR AGO * ASTRAZENECA - QTRLY REPORTED EPS $1.06

* ASTRAZENECA - QTRLY PRODUCT SALES UP 16% TO $10,590 MILLION AT CER * ASTRAZENECA - QTRLY CORE EPS $1.67

* ASTRAZENECA - FY 2022 CORE EPS AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES NOW EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY A HIGH TWENTIES TO LOW THIRTIES PERCENTAGE * ASTRAZENECA - UPDATES ITS FY 2022 GUIDANCE AT CER

* ASTRAZENECA - AT ACTUAL EXCHANGE RATES, EXPECTS FY 2022 TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IMPACTED BY CURRENCY HEADWIND OF A MID SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE * ASTRAZENECA - IN CHINA FOR TAGRISSO, COVID-19 RELATED LOCKDOWNS CONTINUED TO HAVE AN ADVERSE IMPACT IN Q3, THOUGH AT A LOWER LEVEL THAN Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

