Left Menu

BEL inks MoU with Goa Shipyard Limited

Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd BEL has signed an MoU with Goa Shipyard Limited GSL for joint development of productssolutions in the area of autonomous navigation and associated fields.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-11-2022 13:49 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 13:47 IST
BEL inks MoU with Goa Shipyard Limited
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has signed an MoU with Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) for joint development of products/solutions in the area of autonomous navigation and associated fields. The MoU aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of the two companies, the Bengaluru-headquartered BEL said in a statement on Thursday. ''It will enable BEL and GSL to jointly work towards the development of products/solutions in the fields of autonomously navigated vessels and derivatives thereof, digital control and simulation of ships, networking of vessels, and any other identified area for both Defence and civilian applications in domestic and international markets,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022