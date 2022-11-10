BEL inks MoU with Goa Shipyard Limited
Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd BEL has signed an MoU with Goa Shipyard Limited GSL for joint development of productssolutions in the area of autonomous navigation and associated fields.
- Country:
- India
Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has signed an MoU with Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) for joint development of products/solutions in the area of autonomous navigation and associated fields. The MoU aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of the two companies, the Bengaluru-headquartered BEL said in a statement on Thursday. ''It will enable BEL and GSL to jointly work towards the development of products/solutions in the fields of autonomously navigated vessels and derivatives thereof, digital control and simulation of ships, networking of vessels, and any other identified area for both Defence and civilian applications in domestic and international markets,'' it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
US ex-defence secy, architect of modern US-India security partnership, Ashton Carter dies aged 68
US vows full military defence of allies against North Korea
During phone conversation, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu briefs Rajnath Singh on evolving situation in Ukraine: Officials.
Nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side: Rajnath to Russian Defence Minister
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh holds telephonic talks with Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu: Officials.