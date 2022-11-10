Left Menu

Kalyan Jewellers India Q2 PAT up 54.02 pc at Rs 105.92 cr

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-11-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 14:04 IST
Kalyan Jewellers India Q2 PAT up 54.02 pc at Rs 105.92 cr
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Kalyan Jewellers India on Thursday reported a 54.02 per cent growth in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 105.92 crore during the quarter ended September 30.

The jewellery retailer's PAT stood at Rs 68.77 crore during the corresponding period of the previous financial year, Kalyan Jewellers India said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations of the company grew by 20.22 per cent during the quarter under review to Rs 3,472.91 crore, compared to Rs 2,888.69 crore in the same period a year-ago.

Meanwhile, in the Middle East, total revenue from operations of the company during the second quarter of FY23 was at Rs 601 crore, as against Rs 360 crore in the same period last year.

Retail expansion of the brand continued in the July-September quarter, with the launch of five new showrooms – all in the non-South markets in the country.

This includes the launch of the first physical experience center of its e-commerce platform -- Candere, the company said.

As of September 30, 2022, Kalyan Jewellers' store network across India and the Middle East stood at 163, it added.

''We are satisfied with the performance during the recently concluded quarter and are extremely excited with the way the current quarter has started despite last year's high base.

''We have witnessed a revenue growth of approximately 25 per cent for the festive period of 31 days approaching Diwali, when compared to the same period last year and are looking forward to a strong end to the quarter,'' Kalyan Jewellers India Executive Director Ramesh Kalyanaraman stated.

Shares of the company on Thursday were trading at Rs 103.35, down 3.64 per cent on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022