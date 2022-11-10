Left Menu

France to evacuate four people from Ocean Viking migrant ship on health grounds

France on Thursday said it had decided to allow the evacuation on health grounds of four people aboard the Ocean Viking charity ship carrying over 200 migrants.

The Ocean Viking vessel has been at sea for more than two weeks since its first rescue in the central Mediterranean and it said on Tuesday it would now head to France, hoping to find a berth thee after Italy refused access to its ports.

