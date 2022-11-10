Left Menu

UK charity workers plan 2-week strike for 'decent pay' - union

Hundreds of charity workers in Britain plan to strike for two weeks in December for better pay, a union said on Thursday, underscoring the extent of discontent among employees from different sectors as they grapple with a cost-of-living crisis. In a striking example, even staff at trade union Usdaw have walked out as pay rises lag inflation.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-11-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 16:36 IST
UK charity workers plan 2-week strike for 'decent pay' - union
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Hundreds of charity workers in Britain plan to strike for two weeks in December for better pay, a union said on Thursday, underscoring the extent of discontent among employees from different sectors as they grapple with a cost-of-living crisis. The walkouts, which involve over 500 workers at housing charity Shelter, will begin on Dec. 5 and last until Dec. 18, Unite said in a statement.

"At the very base level, absolute bare minimum, those working for a housing charity shouldn't be experiencing housing insecurity as a result of being unable to pay rent," one of the employees planning to go on the strike said in the statement from Unite. Shelter, which provides advice and practical assistance to those who are homeless, did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Surging inflation has caused wide-spread industrial unrest in Britain, with nurses the latest group to decide to stage a walk-out. In a striking example, even staff at trade union Usdaw have walked out as pay rises lag inflation. "I'm now in overdraft every month, I go around switching my lights off, I have turned my boiler down, I get stressed when the kids school wants me to pay for another school trip. The best acknowledgement my employer can give me for all my hard work is decent pay," another Shelter employee said in the Unite statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022