Left Menu

Samvardhana Motherson Q2 net rises to Rs 288 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 18:20 IST
Samvardhana Motherson Q2 net rises to Rs 288 crore
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Auto component major Samvardhana Motherson International on Thursday said its consolidated net profit surged more than three-fold to Rs 288 crore in the second quarter ended September, aided by strong sales across business verticals.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 93 crore for the July-September period of last year.

Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 18,261 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal as against Rs 14,076 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

''We are seeing improvement in the external environment though it remains volatile and uncertain. While constructive discussions with customers on sharing of inflationary cost structures are moving in a positive direction, this continues to be a work in progress quarter,'' the company's Chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal said.

The strong growth in order book to 18.2 billion euros at SMRP BV is a testimony of the company's strong relationship with its customers, he added.

''Full credit to our business teams who have adopted a lot of efficiency programs, the outcome of which is partly visible in the current result,'' Sehgal said.

Shares of the company ended 3.29 per cent up at Rs 70.60 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022