UK charity workers plan 2-week strike for 'decent pay' - union

Hundreds of charity workers in Britain plan to strike for two weeks in December for better pay, a union said on Thursday, underscoring the extent of discontent among employees from different sectors as they grapple with a cost-of-living crisis.

The walkouts, which involve more than 500 workers at housing charity Shelter, will begin on Dec. 5 and last until Dec. 18, Unite said in a statement. "At the very base level, absolute bare minimum, those working for a housing charity shouldn't be experiencing housing insecurity as a result of being unable to pay rent," one unnamed member of Shelter staff said in a quote provided by Unite.

Shelter, which provides advice and practical assistance to those who are homeless, said it respected people's right to strike even if it was not the outcome the company wished for. "Regrettably the cost-of-living crisis is impacting both our colleagues and operational costs," the company's director of finance and strategy enablement, Tim Gutteridge, said.

He added that while some of Shelter's services and shops would be impacted due to the strikes, the company would make every "effort during this very busy time of year to continue to serve those most in need of our help". Surging inflation has caused wide-spread industrial unrest in Britain, with nurses the latest group to decide to walk out. Even staff at trade union Usdaw have walked out.

"I'm now in overdraft every month, I go around switching my lights off, I have turned my boiler down," another Shelter employee said in the Unite statement. "The best acknowledgement my employer can give me for all my hard work is decent pay."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)