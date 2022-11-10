Left Menu

Axis Bank shares falls nearly 4 pc

Shares of Axis Bank slumped nearly 4 per cent on Thursday after the government said it will sell its entire stake in the lender.The stock declined 3.54 per cent to settle at Rs 843.40 apiece on the BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 18:55 IST
Axis Bank shares falls nearly 4 pc
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Axis Bank slumped nearly 4 per cent on Thursday after the government said it will sell its entire stake in the lender.

The stock declined 3.54 per cent to settle at Rs 843.40 apiece on the BSE. On the NSE, it slipped 3.70 per cent to close at Rs 841.40 apiece.

In volume terms, 4.85 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 1.89 crore units on the NSE during the day. On Wednesday, The Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI), under the Union government, said it plans to sell 4.65 crore shares representing 1.55 per cent stake in Axis Bank.

With the sale, the government would completely exit the private sector lender.

As of September 2022, the SUUTI held 4,65,34,903 shares representing 1.55 per cent stake in the bank.

The government, at the current market price, is expected to realise about Rs 4,000 crore from the share sale.

In May last year, the government sold of 1.95 per cent stake in Axis Bank held through SUUTI for a consideration of about Rs 4,000 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022