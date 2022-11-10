Left Menu

Guwahati International Airport streamlines lost item claim process

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 10-11-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 19:04 IST
The Adani Group-controlled Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport Thursday said it has streamlined the process for claiming lost items at the facility.

An average 100 items are lost in the airport every month, an official statement by Guwahati International Airport Ltd (GIAL), the operator of LGBI Airport, said.

All unclaimed and lost items which are found by others are deposited at the terminal manager's office during office hours.

Different stakeholders of the airport like the CISF, housekeeping, maintenance staff, shops or any other party hand over the lost items to the lost-and-found unit or to the terminal manager if they find it anywhere in the premises.

A passenger needs to produce travel documents like boarding pass and a proof of ownership of the item to reclaim it during office hours, the statement said.

''In case one misplaces items, the passengers should report the loss to the nearest 'May I Help You' counter or to the terminal manager's office. There are three information counters available in the (airport) terminal,'' GIAL said.

Passengers can either physically claim or write a mail or make a call to get their items back, GIAL said.

