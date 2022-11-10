Mexico president expects to end his mandate without depreciation of peso

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said during a regular news conference on Thursday that he expects to end his mandate without a depreciation of the peso currency, adding that a strong peso helps the economy.

Lopez Obrador said he expects the peso to trade around 20.20 or 20.30 to the U.S. dollar by the end his term.

