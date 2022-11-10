Left Menu

RailTel posts Rs 440 cr income for second quarter with 14% increase

RailTel announced a consolidated income of Rs 440 Crore in the second quarter of FY 22-23 in its 136th Board Meeting held on Thursday. This is a growth of 14 per cent over Rs 385 Crore, its consolidated income in the first quarter of FY 22-23, a statement from the Rail PSU said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 22:11 IST
RailTel posts Rs 440 cr income for second quarter with 14% increase
  • Country:
  • India

RailTel announced a consolidated income of Rs 440 Crore in the second quarter of FY 22-23 in its 136th Board Meeting held on Thursday. This is a growth of 14 per cent over Rs 385 Crore, its consolidated income in the first quarter of FY 22-23, a statement from the Rail PSU said. The consolidated income for the PSU for the half year ending on October 9, 2022 is Rs 825 Crore, as against income of Rs 696 Crore for the corresponding period of previous financial year.

RailTel has posted a consolidated profit of Rs 74 crore before tax and profit after tax of Rs 55 crore in the second quarter of FY 22-23, as compared to Rs 35 crore and Rs 26 crore, respectively, in Q1 of FY 22-23.

There is a growth of 111 per cent in profit before tax and growth of 112 per cent in Profit after tax in comparison to 1st quarter of FY 22-23. Elated with results, Sanjai Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, RailTel said that RailTel has recorded a growth both in income as well as profit.

RailTel, a ‘Mini Ratna (Category-I)’ Central Public Sector Enterprise under Ministry of Railways, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure & ICT Solutions & Services providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optic fibre network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022