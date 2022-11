BRIEF-Bank Of Canada Governor Macklem Says Layoffs Are Likely To Increase In The Coming Months - CBC News

* BANK OF CANADA GOVERNOR MACKLEM SAYS LAYOFFS ARE LIKELY TO INCREASE IN THE COMING MONTHS - CBC NEWS

* BANK OF CANADA GOVERNOR MACKLEM SAYS THE LABOUR MARKET IS IS VERY TIGHT - CBC NEWS * BANK OF CANADA GOVERNOR MACKLEM SAYS CANADIANS SHOULD EXPECT EVEN MORE RATE HIKES TO COME ON TOP OF SIX THAT HAVE ALREADY HAPPENED THIS YEAR -CBC NEWS

* BANK OF CANADA GOVERNOR SAYS WE THINK GROWTH IS GOING TO BE CLOSE TO ZERO FOR THE NEXT FEW QUARTERS, UNTIL ABOUT MIDDLE OF NEXT YEAR - CBC NEWS * BANK OF CANADA GOVERNOR SAYS MILD RECESSION MAY BE THE PRICE THE BANK IS WILLING TO PAY TO BRING DOWN INFLATION - CBC NEWS

* BANK OF CANADA GOVERNOR SAYS MONETARY POLICY WORKS - CBC NEWS Source text: https://bit.ly/3G6IgPd

