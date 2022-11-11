Left Menu

UK's Hunt: "extremely difficult" decisions needed for economic stability

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-11-2022 12:45 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 12:42 IST
UK's Hunt: "extremely difficult" decisions needed for economic stability
Jeremy Hunt Image Credit: Flickr
British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Friday that "extremely difficult" decisions were required to restore confidence and economic stability, after data showed that the economy shrank in the third quarter.

"I am under no illusion that there is a tough road ahead – one which will require extremely difficult decisions to restore confidence and economic stability," Hunt said.

"But to achieve long-term, sustainable growth, we need to grip inflation, balance the books and get debt falling. There is no other way."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

