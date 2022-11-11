Left Menu

Greece: New York flight recalled over scare, nothing found

PTI | Athens | Updated: 11-11-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 14:22 IST
Greece: New York flight recalled over scare, nothing found
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Greece

Authorities ordered an Emirates flight to a New York City-area airport to return to Athens International Airport and grounded a second airliner over security concerns on Thursday, but police said nothing suspicious was found after the planes and passengers were checked.

Public ERT television said the flight recall was made following a request by US authorities. Greek police officials did not confirm the source of the request, when asked by The Associated Press.

Officials at the Athens airport said Emirates flight EK209 to Newark Airport in New Jersey returned to Greece's capital two hours after taking off and landed safely.

The plane was escorted back through Greek airspace by two Greek air force F-16s, military officials said.

The second Emirates flight, No. EK210, which was scheduled to fly to Dubai, was stopped in Athens before takeoff.

Police said information received about a potentially suspicious passenger was not confirmed by the inspections.

In a statement, Dubai-based Emirates acknowledged the disruptions "due to security checks requested by the authorities." The carrier did not elaborate, though it apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

 India
3
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022