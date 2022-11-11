PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off the inaugural special of south India's first Vande Bharat Express at Krantiveera Sangolli Railway station here.

The train connects Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru. This is the fifth Vande Bharat Express train in the country.

It will enhance connectivity between the industrial hub of Chennai, the tech-cum-startup hub of Bengaluru and the famous tourist city of Mysuru, officials said.

The Prime Minister said, ''The Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express will boost connectivity as well as commercial activities. It will also enhance 'Ease of Living'.'' According to Railway officials, Vande Bharat Express is equipped with advanced state-of-the-art safety features including an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System - KAVACH. It can pick up a speed of 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in just 52 seconds, and a maximum speed of up to 180 kilometres per hour.

The country's first Vande Bharat Express train was flagged off in 2019 on the New Delhi-Kanpur-Allahabad-Varanasi route.

On Friday, the Prime Minister also flagged off the 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan' train, which is operated by Karnataka's Muzrai Department, under the 'Bharat Gaurav' train policy of Railways.

''It (Bharat Gaurav train) will fulfill the dream of numerous travellers intending to undertake Kashi Yatra,'' according to the South Western Railway.

The train offers a eight-day tour package at discounted rates for pilgrims.

Official sources said the Karnataka government gives cash assistance of Rs 5,000 to the Kashi Vishwanath Yatra pilgrims.

This train covers holy places including Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, Karnataka is the first state to take up this train under the 'Bharat Gaurav' scheme in which the state government and the Ministry of Railways are working together to send pilgrims from Karnataka to Varanasi (Kashi).

The pilgrims will be provided comfortable stay and guidance for visiting Kashi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj, the statement read.

After flagging off the pilgrims' train Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan, Modi tweeted, ''I would like to compliment Karnataka for being the first state to take up the Bharat Gaurav Kashi Yatra train. This train brings Kashi and Karnataka closer. Pilgrims and tourists will be able to visit Kashi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj with ease.'' Indian Railways launched the operation of the theme-based Bharat Gaurav train in November last year to showcase India's rich cultural heritage and historical places to the people of India and the world.

