Left Menu

Railways relaxes distance restriction on booking tickets through ‘UTS’ mobile app

In a relief to commuters, the railways will now allow them to book unreserved tickets on the UTS mobile app from a distance of upto 20 km from a station on non-suburban sections, up from 5 km now.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 15:46 IST
Railways relaxes distance restriction on booking tickets through ‘UTS’ mobile app
  • Country:
  • India

In a relief to commuters, the railways will now allow them to book unreserved tickets on the UTS mobile app from a distance of upto 20 km from a station on non-suburban sections, up from 5 km now. In suburban areas, the distance has been enhanced to 5 km from the existing 2 km. The Railway Board issued new instructions to all zones on November 7, giving effect to the new proximity norms, a longstanding demand of commuters travelling in general coaches of daily passenger trains and distance trains. Before these changes, the Railways' Unreserved Ticket Booking System (UTS) app allowed commuters in non-suburban sections to book a ticket from upto 5 kms from a station. For the suburban section, the uniform distance restriction for booking ticket through UTSonMobile was 2 km which has now been enhanced to 5 km.

''Any Zonal Railway which desires to further increase this restriction of 5 km up to 10 km shall inform CRIS of the actual distance restriction desired,'' the railways stated. The UTS mobile app allows booking of season tickets, monthly passes and platform tickets, saving passengers time and sparing them long queues at ticket counters. The mobile app works on smartphones with Android, IOS and Windows versions of operating system and can be downloaded free of cost. Payment can be made through wallets like R- Wallet, PayTM, Mobikwik or through Internet banking. This facility is a big leap in unreserved ticketing and a boon to the rail users, said a railway press release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
4
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022