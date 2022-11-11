Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-11-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 16:01 IST
TNPL registers Q2 net profit at Rs 111.75 crore
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
State-run Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd has reported net profit at Rs 111.75 crore for the July-September 2022 quarter, the company said on Friday.

The city-based company had registered net profit at Rs 4.74 crore during the corresponding quarter in the previous year.

For the half year ending September 30, 2022, the net profit of the company stood at Rs 172.15 crore as against a net loss at Rs 9.03 crore registered during the same period last year.

Total income from operations during the quarter under review surged to Rs 1,378.54 crore from Rs 929.80 crore registered during the corresponding period last year.

For the six-month period ending September 30, 2022, the total income from operations surged to Rs 2,506.83 crore from Rs 1,561.75 crore registered in same period last year, the company further said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

