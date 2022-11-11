Prasoon Joshi honours with the Prestigious Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman Award

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): On the momentous occasion of the foundation day of the Uttarakhand State, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Governor Lt. General Gurmit Singh bestowed five luminaries with the Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman. Amongst them are National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Poet & Thought leader Prasoon Joshi, were awarded in person and (late) General Bipin Singh Rawat, poet writer (late) Girish Chandra Tiwari, writer and journalist (late) Virendra Dangwal, posthumously. Every year, the government of Uttarakhand bestows the Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman on individuals in recognition of their achievements in various fields. The Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman, along with the Uttarakhand Ratna is one of the state's two highest civilian awards. It is given to a person in recognition of their extraordinary contribution to any field of human endeavour.

This year's award was given to Prasoon Joshi in recognition of his outstanding contributions to art, literature, and advertising. To name a few of his accomplishments, he has written lyrics for other national initiatives such as the Dettol Swach Abhiyan, Tata Jagriti Anthem, Poshan Anthem, and others. In addition, Prasoon Joshi's writing has appeared in films such as Fanaa, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Rang De Basanti, Taare Zameen Par, Black, and Delhi-6, among others. "I dedicate this award to my inspiration, the state of Uttarakhand, as well as all of India's young creative minds, who may come from small towns but are driven to make a big impact," said Prasoon Joshi. He is currently the CEO of McCann World Group India and Chairperson of the Film Certification Board.

Prasoon Joshi has been awarded the Padma Shri and has received several prestigious international honours including Golden Lions at Cannes and World Economic Forum Young Global Leader. The Uttarakhand Ratna award was initiated in 2021 by Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, to commemorate the 21st anniversary of Uttarakhand State Foundation Day, which falls on November 9 each year. The Government of Uttarakhand established it in the year 2021. To date, this award has been given to five people.

This year, other recipients of Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman include National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and late Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat. The recipients of last year's Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman will also be honoured on the state's foundation day, November 9, this year. In addition, Dr Anil Joshi in the field of environment, Bachendri Pal in the field of adventure sports, Narendra Singh Negi, a folk singer in the field of culture, and Ruskin Bond in the field of literature were announced last year.

