PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 17:30 IST
Aurobindo Pharma stock closes over 2 pc higher
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
Shares of Aurobindo Pharma rose over 2 per cent on Friday after the company informed the exchanges that its whole-time director arrested by the enforcement directorate is not connected with the operations of the drug maker or its subsidiaries.

The scrip jumped to Rs 489.10 on the BSE after opening at Rs 481.50.

On the NSE, the scrip climbed more than 2 per cent to Rs 488. After opening at Rs 485, it had touched an intra-day high of Rs 497.

In volume terms, 3.92 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 60 lakh units on the NSE during the day.

The 30-share Sensex closed 1,181.34 points higher at 61,795.04 points on Friday.

On Thursday, Aurobindo Pharma stock had touched a 52-week low of Rs 464.20 after one of its directors P Sarath Chandra Reddy was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

However, the drug maker informed the bourses that the ''arrest of P Sarath Chandra Reddy, whole-time director/promoter group of the company is not in anyway connected with the operations of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd or its subsidiaries''.

