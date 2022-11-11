Left Menu

Zydus Lifesciences Q2 net profit falls to Rs 522.5 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 21:50 IST
New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Zydus Lifesciences' consolidated net profit fell to Rs 522.5 crore in the second quarter ended September 2022 as against a profit of Rs 3,002.3 crore registered in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,134.7 crore during the July-September quarter from Rs 3,759.8 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, a release said.

Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Zydus Lifesciences Limited, said: ''Our Q2 FY23 performance reflects strong execution in our key businesses, sustaining growth momentum and profitability.

''While new launches including gRevlimid aided US growth, India formulations continued to deliver double-digit growth, excluding COVID related revenues. We expect to improve our profitability steadily going ahead, and remain on track to deliver 20 per cent-plus EBITDA margins for the current fiscal.'' PTI RSN HVA

