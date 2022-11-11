Zydus Lifesciences Q2 net profit falls to Rs 522.5 crore

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Zydus Lifesciences' consolidated net profit fell to Rs 522.5 crore in the second quarter ended September 2022 as against a profit of Rs 3,002.3 crore registered in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,134.7 crore during the July-September quarter from Rs 3,759.8 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, a release said.

Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Zydus Lifesciences Limited, said: ''Our Q2 FY23 performance reflects strong execution in our key businesses, sustaining growth momentum and profitability.

''While new launches including gRevlimid aided US growth, India formulations continued to deliver double-digit growth, excluding COVID related revenues. We expect to improve our profitability steadily going ahead, and remain on track to deliver 20 per cent-plus EBITDA margins for the current fiscal.'' PTI RSN HVA

