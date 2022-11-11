Left Menu

LIC net profit soars to Rs 15,952 crore in September quarter

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-11-2022 22:50 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 22:48 IST
LIC net profit soars to Rs 15,952 crore in September quarter
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned insurer LIC on Friday reported a multi-fold jump in net profit to Rs 15,952 crore in the September quarter, boosted by profits from its investments.

The insurer had a net profit of Rs 1,434 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Its total premium income rose to Rs 1,32,631.72 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 1,04,913.92 crore in the same period a year ago.

LIC's total income increased to Rs 2.22 lakh crore in the latest September quarter compared to Rs 1.87 lakh crore in the year-ago period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; California sues 3M, DuPont over toxic 'forever chemicals' and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global
3
China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cuts quarantine time for inbound travellers

China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cu...

 China
4
ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging air defences

ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022